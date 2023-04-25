Pearl June Mason

Pearl June Mason, 91, passed away Monday evening, April 24, 2023, at her home in Van Wert.

She was born September 30, 1931, in Ohio City, the daughter of Henry William and Grace Adeline (Magoto) Stutz, who both preceded her in death. On June 20, 1949, she married Warren Henry “Bud” Mason, who passed away October 5, 2014.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry Mason (Jane Daniels) and Tony (Tyla) Mason, both of Van Wert; a brother, John Stutz of Jonestown; one sister, Judy (Jerry) Lewis of Van Wert; and six grandchildren, Andrea Mason, Lea Mason, Keli Ralston, Zania (Spencer) Teman, MaKenna Mason and Warren Mason.

Pearl was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Stutz, Bobby Joe Stutz and Danny G. Stutz; and five sisters, Gertrude Topp, Tudi Miller, Betty Shertzer, Ruth Topp and Edna Mae “Daisy” Creel.

Pearl was a 1949 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She retired from Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert in 1990 and worked at Balyeat’s Coffee Shop for many years. Pearl bowled at Olympic Lanes Bowling Alley for over 65 years and is in the Women’s Bowling League Hall of Fame.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating.

There will be calling hours from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

Preferred memorials: Youth Bowling League at Olympic Lanes Bowling Alley.

