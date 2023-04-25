YWCA: Last week for geranium sales
VW independent/submitted information
Geranium sales end this week! There are two ways to purchase:
- Online with a credit card by Friday, April 28, no later than noon
- In person at the YWCA by Thursday, April 27, no later than 5 p.m.
Geraniums will be available for pick-up at the YWCA on Wednesday, May 10, or delivery is available for a $5 fee.
The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA — including, but not limited to, its Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.
POSTED: 04/25/23 at 11:21 pm. FILED UNDER: News