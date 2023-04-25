YWCA: Last week for geranium sales

VW independent/submitted information

Geranium sales end this week! There are two ways to purchase:

Online with a credit card by Friday, April 28, no later than noon

In person at the YWCA by Thursday, April 27, no later than 5 p.m.

Geraniums will be available for pick-up at the YWCA on Wednesday, May 10, or delivery is available for a $5 fee.

The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA — including, but not limited to, its Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.