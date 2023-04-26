8 appear for Common Pleas hearings

Van Wert independent staff

Eight people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week for a variety of criminal hearings.

Anthony Oliver, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with credit for 107 days already served, on one count each of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

James E. Mihm Jr., 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal recognizance bond by failing drug screens and for being arrested in another state for possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 105 days already served, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Nathaniel Owens, 24, of Delphos, first denied violating his intervention in lieu of conviction program and a recognizance bond, but later admitted to the violations. A presentence investigation was ordered in the case, which stems from a conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31,

Eric Friedrich, 31, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, to include two days in jail, 50 hours of community service , mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment ordered, on a conviction for receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Rebecca Ayers, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for the total jail sentence for time already served, for violating her probation for failiure to appear to the Probation Department. She was originally convicted on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua Brown, 41, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 31.

Jaime Stemen, 54, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, all felonies of the fifth degree.

A presentence investigation was ordereded and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. May 31.

Nathan Romine, 44, of Decatur, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was then sentenced to three years of community control, to include no alcohol or drugs without a prescription during that period, random drug screens, and mental health and substance abuse assessments and any recommended treatment.