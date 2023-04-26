Local entity sets career education event

VW independent/submitted information

Career Connections of Van Wert County announces its second annual “Let’s Get Down to Business!” event on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

In this unique educational event, fifth grade students from Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert and St. Mary’s of the Assumption School will learn about local businesses and career opportunities within our county through interactive displays and a variety of learning stations. This interactive event also helps them further understand basic economic and financial education concepts.

In 2022, over 300 students, teachers and volunteers visited the downtown area and Wassenberg Art Center Campus for this event, however, this year’s event is slated for a new location in order to avoid logistical challenges with the downtown construction projects.

“We are excited to partner with Van Wert County Fairgrounds for this year’s event. Students will move through four stations throughout the day and the new location will improve the flow as students move through the activities as well as ensuring a safe environment for over 300 participants on-site for the event.” said Cory Michaud, Career Connections Board President.

Students will visit a jobs station where local professionals will discuss various career building skills ranging from résumé tips and interview skills to specific job qualifications. At the consumer station, participants will have an opportunity to earn “income” and be charged payments to simulate real-life experiences such as childcare, car payments and taxes. Upon visiting the economic station, students will learn about the Van Wert economy, area businesses, and Van Wert Works resources which will showcase great opportunities available locally. A variety of businesses comprise the final station where students will learn more about these organizations through demonstrations and interactive displays. Businesses represented include local financial institutions, non-profit organizations, manufacturing and law enforcement among many others. Students can earn tickets at several stations throughout the day to use toward raffle prizes.

“Through the generosity of various participating businesses providing monetary support, there will be some really great prizes for student to win,” stated Michaud. In addition to the generous prize donations, businesses will also have “swag” available for students. Student Professionals of the Day will also be chosen from each school to showcase participants that went above and beyond during the event.

The “Let’s Get Down to Business!” event and t-shirts for all students were funded through a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Additionally, Career Connections of Van Wert County is also an agency partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.