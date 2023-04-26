Teachers honored…

Several Van Wert High School seniors had the chance to tell their favorite teachers how much they meant to them during their first 12 years of school during the annual Teacher’s Appreciation Banquet held at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday evening. The event was created by VWHS grad and former local educator Randy Gardner as a way to honor three teachers who meant much to him — Ralph Gallapoo, Gil Smith, and Glenn Livingston — while also doing the same for current teachers. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent