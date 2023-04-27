Bobby Darin tribute coming to Niswonger

VW independent/submitted information

Fountain Park Home Care and Vancrest Health Care Center proudly present Splish Splash! The Music of Bobby Darin, starring Las Vegas entertainer Ron Gartner, at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at The Niswonger.

Bobby Darin was an acclaimed American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor in film and television. He performed in a range of music genres, including jazz, pop, rock’n’roll, folk, swing, and country. He started his show business career as a songwriter for Connie Francis and achieved world fame in 1958 with his own first million-seller “Splish Splash”.

Darin went on to record a treasure trove of hits that are enshrined in rock music history, including Dream Lover, Beyond The Sea, Mack The Knife, and so many more. The icon passed away following a lifetime of heart complications in 1973 at the age of 37. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999, and the Recording Academy gave him a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Grammy Awards ceremony.

It has been said that, had he lived, he would have been more famous than Frank Sinatra. Darin was that multi-talented.

In this special show, Gartner honors the Darin legacy … singing the songs of the swingin’-est guy who ever put on a tux … in a show that covers everything from Darin’s rock ‘n’ roll days to the evening at the Copa. Finger-snappin’ favorites will be performed that take the audience back to a day of high-rolling good times.

Tickets from $19 are available now to Van Wert Live members, and are available to the public on Friday, May 12. Van Wert Live memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com