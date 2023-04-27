Garden club plans annual perennial sale

VW independent/submitted information

The Evergreen Garden Club will be having its annual perennial plant sale in the annex of the Van Wert County Fair Board Building on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. The fairground is located at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Perennial plants will be dug from club members’ own gardens and sold at a very reasonable price. A large selection of many different varieties will be for sale.

All proceeds from the sale will be used for civic beautification projects sponsored by The Evergreen Garden Club. Some of those projects include purchasing, planting and maintaining flowers in Fountain Park; maintaining the herb garden at the Van Wert County Historical Museum; maintaining the friendship garden at Camp Clay; and decorating the Brumback Library for the Christmas holiday season.

Help the environment: go green, plant perennials.

Also this weekend, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society will hold its fifth annual Spring Fest. There will be vendors, food, crafts, a car show, and many other activities.