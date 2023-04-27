MarLou Mengerink

MarLou Mengerink, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her residence while surrounded by her daughters.

She was born March 1, 1945, in Van Wert, to Robert Cryer and Ruth (Baer) Saylor, who both preceded her in death. MarLou first married Leo F. Malone and then Robert Mengerink, who both also preceded her in death.

She was a paraprofessional at Van Wert City Schools for many years and worked as an operator with United Telephone.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Paul) Cugliari of Van Wert, Darcy (Hobie) McKeddie of Wapakoneta, Robin (Tracy Rase) Mengerink of Van Wert, and Diana May of Tullahoma, Tennessee; a sister, Marsha (Ted) Patton of Vero Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jacob Murphy of Van Wert; Joseph Murphy of Grover Hill; Brandon Kohler of Bowling Green; Matthew Kohler of Wapakoneta; Justin Kohler of Shawnee; Alex Kohler of Bowling Green; William Kohler of Wapakoneta; Evan Rase of Van Wert; and Heather (Greg) Bartal of Tullahoma, Tennessee; two great-granddaughters, Madison Murphy of Van Wert and Kharee Bartal of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and three nieces, Alexis (David Miller) Patton of Vail, Colorado; Lisa (Brian) Hoersten of Delphos and Alison Patton of Nashville, Tennessee.

MarLou was also preceded in death by a grandson, Johnathan Murphy Jr., who she raised and loved as her son; one son-in-law, Freeman May, as well as her brother, Gregg Cryer.

In keeping with MarLou’s wishes, there will be no viewing or services.

To share in Marlou’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhar.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.