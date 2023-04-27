ODOT lists weekly county road projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.
- U.S. 30, in both directions between the Paulding County line and the Putnam County line, will have moving operations for herbicidal spaying.
- Ohio 709, between Elm Street Monroe streets in the village of Ohio City, closed February 21 for approximately 10 weeks for a demolition project.
Detour: Ohio 118 to Ohio 81 to U.S. 127, back Ohio 709 (see map).
POSTED: 04/27/23 at 11:23 pm. FILED UNDER: News