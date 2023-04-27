ODOT lists weekly county road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, in both directions between the Paulding County line and the Putnam County line, will have moving operations for herbicidal spaying.

Ohio 709, between Elm Street Monroe streets in the village of Ohio City, closed February 21 for approximately 10 weeks for a demolition project.

Detour: Ohio 118 to Ohio 81 to U.S. 127, back Ohio 709 (see map).