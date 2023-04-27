The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Apr. 28, 2023

ODOT lists weekly county road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

  • U.S. 30, in both directions between the Paulding County line and the Putnam County line, will have moving operations for herbicidal spaying.
  • Ohio 709, between Elm Street Monroe streets in the village of Ohio City, closed February 21 for approximately 10 weeks for a demolition project.

Detour: Ohio 118 to Ohio 81 to U.S. 127, back Ohio 709 (see map).

