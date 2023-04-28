Ohio Health partners on surgical venture

VW independent/submitted information

The parent company of the local hospital is working on surgical joint ventures with a Tennessee based surgical care company, it was announced on Friday.

OhioHealth and Surgery Partners has announced an agreement to form a company that will grow ambulatory surgery center (ACS) joint ventures across the state. The partnership will enhance relationships with surgeons and provide high quality, affordable, and local care for patients.

“We know there is a tremendous desire from patients to work with a trusted healthcare partner for their care,” Brian Jepson, OhioHealth president-central market, said. “OhioHealth is already that partner for inpatient as well ambulatory care in more than half of the state of Ohio. However, to support our organization’s desire to grow beyond our traditional geographic areas, to meet patients where they are in their health journey, and to partner with surgeons across the state, we needed the right management partner. We feel Surgery Partners, the leading independent operator of surgical facilities, is the perfect fit.”

The new partnership will use a phased approach for statewide growth, starting with expansion opportunities within the 50 counties OhioHealth serves, followed by an opportunity review of the remaining 38 counties, allowing for flexibility and intentionality.

“At Surgery Partners, our mission is to enhance patient quality of life through partnership,” said Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to partner with OhioHealth to provide quality, affordable and local care to patients across the state of Ohio. Our two organizations bring together local market knowledge and relationships and a trusted legacy of high-quality patient care with an industry-leading surgical facility management and growth expertise.

In addition to the partnership building an enhanced experience for patients, it will also foster relationships with top surgeons across the state. This partnership offers a unique opportunity for physicians to further invest in their practice, patients, and community and supports continued physician independence. With this flexible arrangement, physicians can continue to have a voice in day-to-day operations as well as strategic decisions for overall long-term strategy while benefiting from the scale and management expertise of OhioHealth and Surgery Partners.