PERI plans monthly meeting in May

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Chapter of PERI (Public Employees Retirees Inc.) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Election Board office, 1362 E. Ervin Road in Van Wert.

The speaker for the meeting is Mary Miller, victim outreach coordinator for the Area 3 Agency on Aging. She will speak on Elder Fraud.

Coffee time begins at 9:30 that morning. All retirees and guests are welcome.