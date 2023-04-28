VW airport receives $90,000 FAA grant
VW independent/submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Van Wert County Airport was one of five northwest Ohio airports to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant totaling $735,787
Funding from FAA includes:
The Van Wert airport received a grant of $89,676 to reconstruct an existing runway lighting system, construct a lighting vault to meet FAA standards, and install replacement runway end identifier lights to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway.
Other area airports receiving FAA grants are as follows:
- $310,159 to the Bluffton Airport to reconstruct taxi lane pavement and shift the hangar taxiway to meet FAA design standards.
- $94,950 to the Lakefield Airport in Celina to conduct a new airport drainage study.
- $88,002 to the Lima Allen County Airport to rehabilitate existing taxiway pavement and connector pavement.
