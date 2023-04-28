VW airport receives $90,000 FAA grant

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Van Wert County Airport was one of five northwest Ohio airports to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant totaling $735,787

Funding from FAA includes:

The Van Wert airport received a grant of $89,676 to reconstruct an existing runway lighting system, construct a lighting vault to meet FAA standards, and install replacement runway end identifier lights to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway.

Other area airports receiving FAA grants are as follows:

$310,159 to the Bluffton Airport to reconstruct taxi lane pavement and shift the hangar taxiway to meet FAA design standards.