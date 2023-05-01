1960s rock and roll…

Mel Deal of the Blueberry Syrcus plays his guitar while speaking to a sizable crowd at the Wassenberg Art Center on Sunday. Deal reminisced and talked about the history of local music during “Van Wert’s Rock and Roll Scene 1960s.” David Baker served as the narrator and other special guests included Henry “H-Bomb” Weck of Brownsville Station, Ron Ley of the Voyagers, Bob Skevington of Thunderstone, and Russell Schloagbaum, who toured with Rod Stewart and the Faces and the Rolling Stones. The presentation was a joint effort by the Van Wert County Historical Center and the Wassenberg Art Center. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent