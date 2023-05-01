2A voters must decide on two issues

VW independent staff

Just two issues are on Tuesday’s May primary/special election ballot in Van Wert County and both are in Van Wert precinct 2A.

Those voters will decide on two issues for Sunday liquor sales at Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, which will open later this year at the site of the former Aaron’s on Town Center Blvd.

Voters in Van Wert precinct 2A may cast ballots from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (May 2) at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.