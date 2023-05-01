Klopfenstein pushes ag recognition

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Darrell Kick (R-Loudonville) have introduced legislation that would add several federally recognized agricultural days into the Ohio Revised Code.

Recogintion of Ohio agriculture is the focus of new legislation introduced by State Representatives Darrell Kick and Roy Klopfenstein. Photo submitted

The proposed agricultural days and weeks of recognition include:

“Farmers tend to keep to themselves, but now is the time to promote different aspects of the agriculture industry throughout the year so we can inspire the next generation to pursue careers in the field,” Klopfenstein said

Agriculture Day, March 21

Farmer’s Day, October 12

FFA Week, the last full week of February

4-H Week, the first full week of October

“Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Ohio, generating more than $100 billion to our state’s economy,” Kick said. “With over 75,000 farms, 90 percent of which are family-owned, we need to highlight the important work being done by everyday Ohioans.”

The legislation awaits committee assignment.

Klopfenstein represents the 82nd House District, serving residents of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Defiance counties. Kick is serving his fourth term in the Ohio House. He represents the 98th House District, which includes all of Coshocton and Holmes counties and eastern Knox County.

Klopfenstein is a life-long farmer and has been farming with his family in Paulding County for more than 43 years. Kick is an active, sixth-generation farmer, working on a 400-acre grain, beef and hay family farm near Loudonville.