New Marsh Foundation CrossFit program making strides

Marsh Foundation Wellness Case Manager Abby Nevillejoined forces with two youths and placed third in a “Get Tanked” competition in Tiffin. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The mission of the Marsh Foundation is to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families. By incorporating innovative strategies and services, this mission continues to serve as the foundational component for the continuum of care that the Marsh provides.

As the Marsh Foundation continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of children and families, a natural evaluation of treatment needs was recently assessed. To better meet the social-emotional needs of youths receiving clinical services, an interdepartmental position of wellness case manager was developed.

Abigail Neville was recently promoted to the position and her unique skill set in fitness and equine-assisted learning is currently being utilized to enhance not only the clinical division, but the school as well.

Over the past several months, she and two youths trained and prepared for a CrossFit competition. Neville’s certification as a CrossFit Level 1 trainer, Burgener Weightlifting Level 1 and in CrossFit Kids was integral in teaching youths valuable skill sets such as teamwork, perseverance and self-worth. With Neville’s guidance and support, the trio was able to place third at a recent “Get Tanked” CrossFit competition in Tiffin, a more than respectable showing for a first time outing of the sort.

“The process of preparing for this competition has been a journey in and of itself and I believe that it has given the boys an opportunity to work towards a substantial goal,” Neville said. “Reaching this goal has given them a sense of pride and accomplishment which will help them as they face challenges in the future.”

Neville has taken an individualized approach to teaching youthsf skills based on their ability and needs. She utilizes various methods and physical activities tailored to specific youths to address issues they may be struggling with. Neville has been able to teach youth self-regulation and problem-solving techniques. Additionally, topics Neville works on with the youths are managing emotions, communication, spatial awareness and goal setting.

Over the past year, Neville and the rest of the clinical team have been working closely with the Marsh Foundation School. In this collaborative effort, the two divisions have developed innovative ways to teach the skills above during the school day. Through classroom activities, field trips, community service projects, physical education and other educational forums, this initiative has highlighted the significant growth the youths have made physically, behaviorally and academically.

“The cohesiveness of the clinical, residential and school divisions has been better than ever and has offered a new level of support in focusing on our children’s individualized goals,” Neville said.

As the Marsh continues to support Neville in the newly implemented wellness case management position, a continued focus on equine assisted learning and fitness will ensue. With the implementation of this new position paired with Neville’s expertise this will provide multiple opportunities for growth and expansion to reach more children.

“We have experienced significant success through our equine and fitness initiatives,” Neville said. “We hope to continue to grow these programs to serve more children in our community.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youths and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.