U.S. 127 near Scott is closed

VW independent staff

U.S. 127 is currently closed between U.S. 224 and Fife Road in Van Wert County. Several utility poles and utility lines are down.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, this will be a long closure. As of late Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation was in the process of setting up a detour. Please avoid the area and the crossroads.