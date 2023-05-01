Vantage hosting nursing open houses

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center’s nursing programs will host open houses from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the new Vantage Adult Education Health Career division, 813 N. Franklin Street (Thomas Edison Building).

During the open houses, instructors will be available to answer questions about both the practical nursing and LPN-RN transition programs. Live demonstrations of the equipment utilized in the lab and classroom will be provided. Guests can see first-hand how nursing students are trained within the facility using a virtual dissection table and realistic mannequins, including one that gives birth. Local employers will be on-site to discuss the opportunities for job placement in healthcare.

Anyone interested in learning about Vantage’s nursing programs may attend one of two open houses this week. VW independent file photo

Students who enroll in the practical nursing program will progress through four phases of training, including classroom, clinical and lab experiences. The curriculum focuses on the art and science of the nursing process and psychomotor skills to prepare the student to be a competent member of the interdisciplinary healthcare team. Kristin Swanson’s “Theory of Caring” is utilized to obtain an entry level skill set.

All graduates of the practical nursing program will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for practical nurses to become licensed. Applications are being accepted for the fall of 2023.

The LPN-RN transition program allows current LPNs to advance their careers. This part-time program supports the balance between work, family, and school by allowing the student to continue to work during the completion of nursing courses. Applications are being accepted for the fall of 2024.

Local healthcare partners in Van Wert, Mercer, Paulding, Allen, and Putnam counties have provided support to the program to meet local healthcare needs, as the job outlook for practical nurses and registered nurses is projected to grow 10 percent in the next five years.

“The nursing programs at Vantage provide a one stop experience with a smooth pathway for students to complete their LPN training and return to complete their RN training, said Jean Sullivan, LPN-RN Transition Program Administrator. “The class size is small, allowing for individual attention and assistance,”

For more information and enrollment details regarding the upcoming open houses or nursing programs, call 419.238.5411, option 2.