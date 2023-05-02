Brush pickup begins next week

VW independent staff

Van Wert’s first brush pick up of 2023 will be Monday, May 8. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. that day. Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.

Brush will also be picked up July 10 and September 18.