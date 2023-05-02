Elks Youth Week…

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward has proclaimed the week of May 1 as Elks Youth Week to honor America’s junior citizens for their accomplishments and to give fitting recognition of their services to the community, state and nation. Van Wert Lodge No. 1197 will sponsor their annual Youth Recognition Breakfast during this week to honor the scholarship winners, the Student of the Month winners and the Americanism Essay Contest winners. Pictured with Markward is Exalted Ruler Matthew J. Krol. Photo submitted