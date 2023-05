Pancake Day event set for Saturday

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Service Club’s 54th annual Pancake Day event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Van Wert High School Commons Area. Adult tickets are $10 each, while kids under 10 eat free. Carry out will be available.

The Service Club thanked its sponsors, Central Insurance, Strategence Capital – Tim Stoller, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and Tenneco Powertrain.