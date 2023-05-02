Seniors to graduate later this month
VW independent staff
Hundreds of area high school seniors will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies later this month. Below is the schedule for seven area high schools.
Saturday, May 20
Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.
Sunday, May 21
Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.
Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.
Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.
Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Crestview High School, 6 p.m.
