Seniors to graduate later this month

VW independent staff

Hundreds of area high school seniors will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies later this month. Below is the schedule for seven area high schools.

Saturday, May 20

Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.

Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.

Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.

Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Crestview High School, 6 p.m.