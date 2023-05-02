The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, May. 2, 2023

Van Wert HS grads offer new “glamping” experience

This houseboat near Cedar Point amusement park is one of eight available to rent as part of a venture by a group of five Van Wert High School graduates. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SANDUSKY — A group of Van Wert High School graduates has come up with a different kind of getaway experience that’s within a two-hour drive – “glamping” at a houseboat village.

Joe Lisa (2015 VWHS graduate), Jon Lisa (2013), Chase Day (2017), Connor Shaffer (2015) and Austin Sudduth (2017) will open SoLSTAY Lodgings and Marina just a few minutes from Cedar Point amusement park. It’s billed as a first of its kind glamping experience with handcrafted houseboats for overnight rental and more.

Owner Joe Lisa has a background in “glamping” — defined as a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping — and unique short term rentals and after moving to Sandusky, saw an opportunity for a different experience on the water. He and his partners developed a plan, which morphed into eight houseboats and three land units. In addition to the units, the property features a common area for guests to gather and enjoy a fire pit, grill up dinner or soak in a rooftop hot tub.

“SolSTAY Marina is unique in many ways,” Director of Operations Olivia Hartley said. “Travelers always have a house or hotel available to book, but SoLSTAY brings them a unique stay with the necessities still available. We bring an experience, not just a place to stay. We want to give guests a place that they won’t feel the need to leave to have an enjoyable vacation.”

“We have a place to relax and read a book, we have a hot tub to soak in after a long day, we have paddle boards and kayaks available to rent; Everything you need is in one place,” she added.

More information can be found online at solstaysandusky.com and at Airbnb.com. In addition, the group has an Instagram page, @solstaylodging.

POSTED: 05/02/23 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story