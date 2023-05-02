Van Wert HS grads offer new “glamping” experience

This houseboat near Cedar Point amusement park is one of eight available to rent as part of a venture by a group of five Van Wert High School graduates. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SANDUSKY — A group of Van Wert High School graduates has come up with a different kind of getaway experience that’s within a two-hour drive – “glamping” at a houseboat village.

Joe Lisa (2015 VWHS graduate), Jon Lisa (2013), Chase Day (2017), Connor Shaffer (2015) and Austin Sudduth (2017) will open SoLSTAY Lodgings and Marina just a few minutes from Cedar Point amusement park. It’s billed as a first of its kind glamping experience with handcrafted houseboats for overnight rental and more.

Owner Joe Lisa has a background in “glamping” — defined as a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping — and unique short term rentals and after moving to Sandusky, saw an opportunity for a different experience on the water. He and his partners developed a plan, which morphed into eight houseboats and three land units. In addition to the units, the property features a common area for guests to gather and enjoy a fire pit, grill up dinner or soak in a rooftop hot tub.

“SolSTAY Marina is unique in many ways,” Director of Operations Olivia Hartley said. “Travelers always have a house or hotel available to book, but SoLSTAY brings them a unique stay with the necessities still available. We bring an experience, not just a place to stay. We want to give guests a place that they won’t feel the need to leave to have an enjoyable vacation.”

“We have a place to relax and read a book, we have a hot tub to soak in after a long day, we have paddle boards and kayaks available to rent; Everything you need is in one place,” she added.

More information can be found online at solstaysandusky.com and at Airbnb.com. In addition, the group has an Instagram page, @solstaylodging.