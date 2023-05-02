Verville receives pretigious award

VW independent staff/submitted information

Rachel Verville, a 2020 graduate of Van Wert High School, was recently awarded the Robert and Ellen Thompson Servant Leadership Award at Bowling Green State University.

Verville is a Van Wert High School graduate and a member of the 2020 cohort of the Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership Academy (PLA) Scholarship Program at BGSU.

Rachel Verville proudly displays the Robert and Ellen Thompson Servant Leadership Award. Photo submitted

The Servant Leadership Award is designated for one student who consistently exemplifies the high ideals set for PLA Scholars. Verville was recognized for her encouragement of others, passion for leadership, and commitment to service as demonstrated through involvement in student organizations, campus projects, mentoring and volunteerism.

Verville is a member of Alpha Chi Omega, where she has served two years on the executive board and is a delegate to the Panhellenic Council. In 2022, she was a national delegate to the AXO leadership summit. She has served as a teaching assistant, a resident mentor, and is a captain of BG Dance Marathon, which raised over $50,000 for Children’s Miracle Network in 2023.

Verville was recently elected President of the Order of Omega. Order of Omega recognizes upperclassmen who have exemplified high standards in the areas of scholarship, leadership, and involvement within their respective organization and within the Greek system, campus, and local community. She is employed as a tutor in the BGSU library and volunteers at La Conexion as a mentor for ESL and immigrant children.

She is the daughter of Mark and Tonia Verville and is majoring in political science and non-profit management with a focus on public policy.