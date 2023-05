Voter turnout was minimal on Tuesday, but the future Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill in Van Wert can move ahead with plans for Sunday beer and liquor sales. Just 21 ballots were cast and voters in Precinct 2A approved each issue 15-6. Early work is underway at the restaurant’s future site, the former Aaron’s on Town Center Blvd. It’s expected to open later this year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent