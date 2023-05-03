Actor to meet fans at local theaters

VW independent staff/submitted information

Daniel Roebuck, an actor best known for roles including Deputy Marshal Robert Biggs in The Fugitive and its spinoff film U.S. Marshals, plus television roles in Lost, Matlock and more, is coming to the Van Wert Cinemas and Van-Del Drive-In on Saturday, May 6 to promote his newest film called, “Lucky Louie.”. The film is rated PG and considered faith-based.

Donna Saunders, owner of Van Wert Cinemas and Van-Del Drive-In Theatre, befriended Roebuck at a cinema convention in 2022. Roebuck offered to come to Bryan in return for showing the film and to meet patrons, take photos, and sign autographs.

Roebuck will be at the Van Wert Cinemas for a red carpet event from 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, then at the Van-Del Drive-In Theatre near Middle Point, from 7:30-9 p.m.

The film is about a retired police officer, Wilbert Moser (acclaimed actor, Basil Hoffman) who is unable to solve a 50-year-old bank robbery. He eventually teams up with members of his Bible study, all of whom are ex-convicts (Roebuck, Willard Pugh, Duane Whitaker and Patrick Voss Davis) that he arrested and rehabilitated. Together, and with the help of a Forensic Psychology major, Alex D’Ambrosio (Madelyn Dundon), the owner of the diner they frequent, Barney (Tim E. Goodwin) and the Lehigh Valley community, they solve the decades-old crime.

“Because the film depicts law enforcement, we wanted to celebrate the good things our local law enforcement does for our community,” Saunders said. “Therefore, ticket profits will be donated to Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary for the Christmas with Kids Program.”