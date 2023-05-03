Jefferson educators file suit in CPC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three Delphos Jefferson High School educators have filed suit against two teachers and others for what they claim was a wrongful suspension based on false allegations.

Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Careers educator Karissa Hoersten and Special Education Director Maureen Rentz filed the suit in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and named science teachers Amos Place and Jeffrey Rex as defendants. Also named in the suit are Van Wert County Sheriff’s Detective Nathan Huebner, Van Wert County Job and Family Services investigator and supervisor Lesley Sowers, Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher, the City of Van Wert and Van Wert County. Jefferson High School and Delphos City Schools are not named as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Brinkman, Hoersten and Rentz claim Place and Rex fabricated “vague and unspecified allegations of neglect of a student.”

The trio also accused investigators of conspiring and colluding with “vengeful and disgruntled teachers” to film a multiple disabled and nonverbal student to charge the three with endangering children. The charges, which were filed in Van Wert Municipal Court, were dismissed due to a lack of evidence. While the case was pending, the three were placed on leave.

In court papers, Brinkman, Hoersten and Rentz allege malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy. They’re seeking compensatory and punitive damages for economic harm, reputational harm, humiliation and ongoing emotional distress.

It’s unknown when a hearing will take place.