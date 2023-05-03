Local CERT seeking more volunteers

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is actively seeking applications for anyone interested in serving the community through volunteer work. Those interested in applying may do so here. https://tinyurl.com/vwcertapp. Applications will be accepted until June 1.

CERT is an official emergency preparedness program of the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency and specializes in volunteer response to emergencies and large scale events such as house fires and traffic control for disasters and distribution centers. As a member of CERT, you can expect to receive training in basic first aid and CPR, disaster preparedness, firefighter rehabilitation, fire safety/extinguishing small fires, disaster medical operations: triage and treatment, Incident Command System, and many other areas.



The CERT concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985. The Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 underscored the area-wide threat of a major disaster in California. Further, it confirmed the need for training civilians to meet their immediate needs. CERT became a national program in 1993. There are now CERT programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories. Each is unique to its community and all are essential to building a Culture of Preparedness in the United States. There are over 2,700 local CERT programs nationwide and more than 600,000 people have trained since CERT became a national program.



CERT was introduced to Van Wert County in 2018 as a part of the Emergency Management Agency. It’s Chairman, Matt Saunier states

“CERT has been a positive for the community in that we are able to serve our neighbors who are in need,” Chairman Matt Saunier said. “Assisting first responders and families has become a passion of our team members and we are looking to expand our team so that we may be able to take on larger tasks put in front of us.”

“Working so close with the families who have just lost everything brings a new perspective to life,” said Amy Schroeder, Co-Chairman that leads the casework division of CERT. “The gratefulness they show when they receive donations from community members they may not know always brings a smile to my face. Van Wert truly is a giving and caring community.”

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy also offered praise of CERT.

“It may be 2 a.m. and our team is ready without hesitation,” McCoy stated. “I have seen members volunteering for hours because they care deeply about the community. Their involvement in emergency preparedness within the county has been top notch and I look forward to getting other members involved.”

“Our team has been extremely fortunate to have volunteers that have committed their time to supporting our first responders and local families,” he added.

In 2022, Van Wert County CERT responded to over 145 incidents and assisted 15 families in their greatest time of need. Volunteers put in a total of 1,260 hours serving their community.

For more information, check CERT’s Facebook Page (Van Wert County CERT) or email at vwcert18@gmail.com. CERT is a United Way agency.