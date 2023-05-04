5 people appear for court hearings

VW independent staff

Three defendants changed their respective pleas to various criminal charges, while two others admitted to violating probation during hearings held in Van Wert County County Common Pleas Court this week.

Kerry Bass, 37, of Medina, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 67 days jail with 67 days credit already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Skyler Risner, 23, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of community control, one year of intensive supervision, and 30 days in jail at a later date. In addition, he’s to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, forfeiture of weapon, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Amy Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and OVI, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 21.

Ethan Mezuk, 32, of Defiance, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug screen. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 69 days already served. He was originally charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

Sonny Grandstaff, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. He was originally charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.