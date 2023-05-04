Cook, Spector chosen as Self-Reliance Award winners

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award finalists are (front row, left to right) Lauren Black, Kianna Cook, Riona Workman, Jorja Forwerck and Piper Pierce; back row: Wyatt Friedrich, Nasir Easterling, Noah Spector, Jeff Li and Jayden Welker. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There’s no doubt it was difficult decision for the selection committee but out of 10 finalists, a pair of Van Wert High School seniors were named this year’s top winners of the 2023 Roger K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award.

Kianna Cook and Noah Spector were announced as the winners during the annual banquet, which was held Wednesday evening in the Vantage Career Center commons area.

Cook, the daughter of Kari Cook, is a member of Service Pack, National Honor Society, concert choir and was captain of the soccer team. Outside of school, her volunteer activities include work with the YWCA, Van Wert Health Department, United Way and the food pantry. Her work experience includes time with the YWCA, McDonalds and JJ Daughter Spa. After graduation, she plans to attend Keiser University in West Palm, Florida majoring in psychology.

Through hard work and perseverance, Cook has overcome a reading and writing disability which has allowed her to excel academically. She noted she’s most proud of joining the National Honor Society while being on an IEP (Individualized Education Plan).

“I’ve heard that every obstacle we face creates a strength that will help in the next stage of life,” she wrote in her application. “From maintaining a positive outlook despite my circumstances to being a support to my mom, I can see how life has taught me the skills of self-reliance and how that will one day be one of my most valuable tools in the future.”

Spector, the son of Steven Spector and Tricia Voors, is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, marching band and symphonic band. He also competed on the swim team and serves as senior class president for student council. Other activities include volunteer work with the Salvation Army, Ohio City Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the United Way, Van Wert Freedom Cruise and shoveling snow for families in need. His work experience includes time as a delivery driver, car restoration specialist and vehicle sales. After graduation, Spector plans to attend Purdue University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Derek Stemen was the keynote speaker during Wednesday’s banquet. Scott Truxell photo

Raised in a single parent home, Spector was forced to take on responsibilities beyond his age.

“I not only had to complete the usual daily tasks but I also had to perform the roles typically done by a parent,” he wrote in his application. “Using my own money I began groceries, clothing and other necessities around the age of 14. At times these challenges would be overwhelming.”

He also offered praise to his grandfather and noted the two restored a classic Mustang together.

Cook and Spector both received glowing references from teachers, employers and others.

Other girl finalists were Lauren Black, Jorja Forwerck, Piper Pierce and Riona Workman, and other boy finalists were Nasir Easterling, Wyatt Friedrich, Jeff Li and Jayden Welker. Each of the 10 finalists earned a $500 award, while Cook and Spector earned an additional $500 award as the overall Self-Reliance winners.

Dave Thompson, the son of R.K. Thompson Jr., who created the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Awards to honor his father’s commitment to working with young people, named the top award winners.

Derek Stemen, Vice-President of Advancement at Lifewise Academy was the keynote Speaker. Stemen, who graduated from Van Wert High School in 2000 and won the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award that same year, delivered a speech about attitude and the difference between a victor and victim mindset. He also spoke of challenges he and his brother faced while growing up.

Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton served as master of ceremonies and Sheila Tumbusch and Mark Schumm introduced the finalists.

The Roger K. Thompson Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation and is administered by the Van Wert Service Club.