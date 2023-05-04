Cougars earn softball, baseball wins

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 11 Bath 4

At Jubilee Park, Van Wert used a big fourth inning to defeat Bath 11-4 on Thursday.

Already leading 4-2, the Cougars plated five runs in the fourth, then added two more in the fifth. Two of the fourth inning runs came on Wildkitten errors, and Emma Kennedy added two more with a two out double that played Ella Hernandez and Brenna Bollenbacher. Harlie Mays doubled in Isabella Ricker and Jordanne Blythe in the fifth, giving Van Wert an 11-2 win. Bath’s remaining two runs came in the seventh.

Emma West earned the win by going five innings and allowing just two hits and two runs (one earned). Aubrey Wollett pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a pair of runs on four hits.

Van Wert (3-9, 3-3 WBL) will travel to St. Marys Memorial today.

Baseball

Van Wert 9 Bath 2

LIMA — Van Wert improved to 8-6 (3-3 WBL) with a 9-2 win over Bath on Thursday.

After a scoreless first winning, the Cougars scored a pair of runs in the second, then added three more in the third, including two when Luke Wessell and Damon McCracken scored on a Wildcat error.

Brylen Parker had two of Van Wert’s seven hits and TJ Stoller had two RBIs and got the win on the mound by fanning eight and giving up two runs (none earned) on six hits.

The Cougars will host St. Marys Memorial today.