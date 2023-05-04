Crestview wraps up outright NWC title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A three-run seventh inning propelled Crestview to a 7-4 win over Lincolnview on Thursday, giving the Lady Knights an outright NWC championship.

Crestview (17-4, 8-0 NWC) has won 22 Northwest Conference championships.

“We started out slow but ended fast,” Crestview head coach Carl Etzler said. “We were able to make some plays and get the hits when needed.”

Crestview’s Kaylee Mollenkopf touches home plate during Thursday’s 7-4 win over Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview (14-7, 6-2 NWC) took a 1-0 lead when Addysen Stevens scored in the first, and the Lancers carried that lead into the fourth inning. At one point, Taylor Post had retired nine straight Crestview batters, but the Lady Knights scored three runs on four hits in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Among the hits – an RBI double by Katelyn Castle and a run scoring single by Dakotah Thornell.

However, Allie Miller blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth that put the Lancers back on top 4-3. After a scoreless fifth, Crestview tied the game with an RBI single by Kaylee Mollenkopf in the sixth, then broke the tie with an RBI single by Dakotah Thornell and a two-run home run to center field by Oliva Heckler in the seventh.

“It was a seesaw battle with four lead changes, then after we scored three runs in the seventh, we held them down in the bottom of the inning,” Etzler said.

Heckler led Crestview with three hits and two RBIs, while Megan Mosier, Thornell and Mollenkopf had two hits each. Thornell also drove in a pair of runs and Heckler got the win on the mound, allowing eight hits, four runs (three earned) and two strikeouts.

Sylvia Longstreth led Linconlview with two hits, while Miller had three RBIs. Post went the distance and gave up four earned runs while striking out six and walking one.

Both teams are back in action today – Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace and Crestview will travel to Edgerton.

Box score

Knights 000 301 3 – 7 10 4

Lancers 100 300 0 – 4 8 1

Crestview (ab-r-h-rbi): Megan Mosier 4-1-2-0; Katie Sawmiller 3-0-0-0; Katelyn Castle 3-2-1-1; Dakotah Thornell 4-0-2-2; Olivia Hecker 4-1-3-2; Laci McCoy 3-0-0-1; Michaela Lugabihl 3-0-0-0; Kaylee Mollenkopf 3-0-2-1; Nevaeh Ross 2-0-0-0

Lincolnview (ab-r-h-rbi): Makayla Jackman 4-0-0-0; Addysen Stevens 4-1-0-0; Lainey Spear 4-0-1-0; Braxton Sherrick 4-0-1-0; Taylor Post 3-0-1-1; Grace Brickner 3-0-1-0; Sylvia Longstreth 3-1-2-0; Sydney Fackler 2-1-1-0; Alllie Miller 3-1-1-3