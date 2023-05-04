Less than half of school levies pass

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Voters across Ohio approved 48 percent of the school tax issues on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

The passage of 36 of 75 issues marked a decrease from the 2022 primary election, when voters approved 49 of 75 school tax issues for a passage rate of 65 percent.

While renewal school tax proposals continue to enjoy majority support from the public, with 21 of the 29 issues passing for a 72 percent passage rate, this represents a decrease from last year’s 88 percent passage rate for similar measures in the primary. Among the issues that failed – a one-mill renewal for Elida schools and a one percent income tax renewal in Celina.

33 percent of new school tax requests were approved Tuesday, with 15 of 46 issues passing. This is the lowest passage rate for these types of issues in a May election since 2007, with several levies receiving less than 20 percent yes votes.

“A high number of levies were defeated on Tuesday,” said Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue. “This reflects the current concerns many voters have about the impact of inflation. Those districts that were unsuccessful will face challenges in meeting the educational needs of their students.”

While election results are complete, they have not been officially certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.