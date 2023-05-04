VW independent softball, baseball recap

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 10 Delphos Jefferson 2

DELPHOS – Makayla Jackman tripled and homered and led Lincolnview to a 10-2 win over Delphos Jefferson on Wednesday.

Jackman and Taylor Post each finished with two hits while Braxton Sherrick had three hits, including a home run and Addysen Stevens homered and drove in two runs. Post pitched the first five innings and struck out nine and walked one while allowing just four hits. Sydney Fackler pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a pair of hits while fanning one.

Lincolnview will host Crestview today.

Crestview 3 New Bremen 2

CONVOY — Crestview scored three runs in the fourth and held on to defeat New Bremen 3-2 on Wednesday.

Laci McCoy singled in a pair of runs and Kaylee Mollenkopf had an RBI as well.

Olivia Heckler and Michaela Lugabihl combined for a one-hitter while striking out nine Cardinal batters. Hecker pitched the first four innings and Lugabihl the remaining three.

Crestview (16-4) will play at Crestview today. A win would give the Lady Knights an outright NWC championship.

Baseball

Lincolnview 9 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — The Lancers captured a share of the Northwest Conference championship with a 9-0 win over Delphos Jefferson on Wednesday. Lincolnview has now won or shared three consecutive NWC titles and four in five seasons.

Luke Bollenbacher struck out 13 Wildcat batters and allowed just two hits and no walks. He also had two hits, along with Austin Bockrath, Jack Dunlap and Myles Moody. Moody had a team-high three RBIs and Dane Ebel drove in two runs.

Lincolnview will host Crestview today. A win would give the Lancers an outright NWC championship.