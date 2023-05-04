YWCA to host dollar day event

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will re-opening their Shop for Good Boutique for a last chance, dollar day event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YWCA, 408 E. Main St., Van Wert.

The boutique features lightly used, name brand clothing and all items will be $1 each. Available clothing items include an assortment of women’s and misses clothing, shoes and purses. All proceeds will benefit various programs at the YWCA.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.