Friday break-in leads to one arrest

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man was charged with aggravated burglary after an early Friday morning break-in at a city home.

Tyler Paxson

According to Chief Doug Weigle, the Van Wert Police Department received a 911 call from a resident in the 500 block of N. Race St., who claimed someone was breaking into the residence. Officers arrived at the scene and found the front porch door and the residence door broken.

Tyler Lee Paxson, 27, was still inside the home and was taken into custody.

One of the victims claimed he was struck in the head with a pipe and was taken by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration. The pipe was located at the scene and was taken as evidence. Another person in the home was shaken up emotionally over the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.