ODOT lists weekly county road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are expected to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 224 between the Indiana state line and U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Ohio 49 between U.S. 224 and the village of Convoy will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Ohio 66 between the Putnam County line and U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Ohio 709 between Elm Street and Monroe Street in the village of Ohio City is open following a demolition project.