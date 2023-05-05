Ohio City man hit with traffic charges

VW independent staff

An Ohio City man found himself in hot water not once, but twice early Friday morning.

Carter Brown

According to reports from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township just before 1 a.m., when a vehicle passed the deputy at 90 miles per hour on U.S. 224.

After further investigation, Carter James Brown, 24, was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding. He was served with paperwork and was given a court date.

Less than two hours later, shortly before 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Dull Robinson to investigate a trespassing complaint. Brown was again arrested for DUI, driving under an OVI suspension and criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on all charges at 10 a.m. Monday in Van Wert Municipal Court.