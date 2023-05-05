Student of the Year…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Van Wert High School senior Kyra Welch as Student of the Year. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive the Student of the Month award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Welch, who was Student of the Month in January, received a monetary donation as well as a certificate and will now be competing for District Student of the Year against students from 12 other lodges within the district. Welch is pictured with Matthew J. Krol, Exalted Ruler. Photo submitted