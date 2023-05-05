VW independent roundup: holy comeback!

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 19 Wayne Trace 12

A big sixth inning capped off a rally that gave Lincolnview an incredible 19-12 win over Wayne Trace on Friday.

The Raiders led 12-3 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but it was all Lincolnview after that. The Lancers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth then nine in the sixth.

Lincolnview (15-7) finished with 19 hits in the game, including four by Addysen Stevens, three each by Taylor Post and Alli Miller, and two each by Lainey Spear, Braxton Sherrick, Sylvia Longstreth and Ashlyn Price. Stevens and Miller each had four RBIs while Spear and Post drove in three runs.

Sydney Fackler, Emma Bowersock and Post combined to strike out 10 Wayne Trace batters.

Kaitlin Slade and Allison Schilt each had three hits for Wayne Trace, while Paige Alber hit a home run and had a team high three RBIs.

Lincolnview will travel to Paulding on Monday, while Wayne Trace (8-14) will host Celina the same day.

St. Marys Memorial 2 Van Wert 1

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders snapped a 1-1 tie with a third inning run, which was enough to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Van Wert on Friday.

Alexis Pangle had two of Van Wert’s three hits and the only run. Teammate Aubrey Wollett allowed just four hits.

The Cougars will host Kenton today.

Edgerton 4 Crestview 0

EDGERTON –The Bulldogs shut out Crestview 4-0 on Friday.

The Lady Knights will host Kalida in the Division IV sectional semifinals on Monday.



Baseball

Van Wert 4 St. Marys Memorial 3

Van Wert built up a 4-0 lead then held on to defeat St. Marys Memorial 4-3 on Friday.

Trailing 1-0, the Cougars got on the board when TJ Stoller scored in the bottom of the first, then AJ Proffitt drove in Briston Wise and Brylen Parker singled home Blake Bohyer for a 3-1 lead after two innings. Boyher crossed home plate in the fourth to round out the scoring for the Cougars. The Roughriders added two runs in the top of the fifth and had the winning run aboard in the seventh, but the Cougars worked out of the jam.

Parker and Wise each had two hits for Van Wert and Sam Houg earned the complete game victory, allowing eight hits while striking out three and walking three.

Van Wert (9-6, 4-3 WBL) will host Shawnee today.

Coldwater 7 Lincolnview 2

The Lancers fell to Coldwater 7-2 on Friday.

Lincolnview (15-4) will play at Parkway today.