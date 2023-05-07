Lima man injured in VWCO crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Ohio 81 near Greenville Road in Liberty Township.

According to the patrol post, the crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Buick Lacrosse driven by Angelo Agnew-Heyliger Fox Jr., 26, of Lima, was westbound on Ohio 81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway. Fox overcorrected, causing him to then go off the right side of the roadway where the vehicle overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Fox is currently in critical condition.

The patrol noted a seat belt was not in use when the crash occurred, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio City Fire & EMS, Van Wert EMS and Hagues Towing.