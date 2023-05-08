City streets to close for special events

VW independent staff

Streets in Van Wert will be temporarily closed for a pair of upcoming events.

Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed between 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for the Van Wert Freedom Cruise.

Main Street Van Wert’s Safety Summer Kickoff will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Market St., from Central Ave., to Crawford St. will be closed during the event, along with the parking lot at the corner of Market St., and Central Ave.