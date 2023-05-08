Norbert E. Merkle

Norbert E. Merkle, 89, of Ohio City, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on August 10, 1933, in Decatur, Indiana and lived in Willshire Township all of his life. He was born to the late Richard Merkle and the late Leah (Dietrich) Merkle.

Norbert was united in marriage to Laura Witte on April 27, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim and she preceded him in death on March 5, 2023.

He graduated in 1951 from Wren High School. Norbert was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Ohio City, Ohio where he held all the offices at the church. He was also a member of the Ohio Chapter 6 of the International Harvester Collectors for 22 years.

He worked for 40 years at Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne.

Norbert enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved putzing around in his shop, and working on International Harvesters. Norbert had many fruit trees that he enjoyed tending too. He lived to attend plow day events with all the old timers, and Norbert’s family had four generations plowing on plow day.

Survivors include three sons, Dale (Lisa) Merkle of Middle Point, Larry Merkle of Middletown, and David (Lisa) Merkle of Ohio City; brother, Willard (Janeen) Merkle of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Lora (Rick) Dirmeyer, Ashley (Josh) McDougall, Ashton (Hannah) Colpetzer, Steven (fiancé Cassandra Kline) Merkle, Zacheriah (Shelby) Merkle, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Norbert was preceded in death by three brothers, Elvin Merkle, Elbert Merkle, and Herman Boenker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Ohio City, with Pastor Roger Peters officiating. Burial will be held at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Lutheran Church.

Preferred memorials: St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Worship Anew, or Wren Fire and EMS.

Arrangements are being handled by the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guest book, visit www.zwickjahn.com.