Payne man injured in ATV accident

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on County Road 72 near Township Road 79 in Paulding County’s Blue Creek Township.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday, when a Yamaha Raptor ATV operated by Matthew Roy Glass, 42, of Payne, was eastbound on County Road 72 when it ran off the right side of the roadway. Glass struck a utility pole support cable and overturned in a ditch. He was life-flighted from the scene.

Glass is currently in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Scott Fire & EMS, Samaritan Lifeflight, Gideon’s Wrecker Service, and Paulding-Putnam Electric Company.

The crash was the second serious injury accident investigated by the Van Wert patrol post over the weekend (see story below).