Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Parkway 1 Lincolnview 0 (11 innings)

ROCKFORD — Lincolnview freshman Chayse Overholt struck out six and allowed just three hits over 10 innings, but the Lancers fell to Parkway 1-0 in 11 innings on Saturday.

The Panthers won when Xavier Samples scored on a bases loaded walk in the 11th.

Parkway pitchers Trent Rollins and Roman Leszinske combined to strike out five Lancer batters. The duo allowed six hits, two to Austin Bockrath.

Parkway (12-9) is scheduled to host Wayne Trace today, while Lincolnview (15-5) will host Hicksville on Tuesday.

Shawnee 11 Van Wert 6

A four run fifth inning by Shawnee sparked an 11-6 win over Van Wert at Russell Fisher Field on Saturday.

The Indians added a single run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to secure the win. Shawnee scored three runs in the top of the first but the Cougars answered with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning – Conner Loughrie doubled in Kaden Shaffer, then Sam Houg singled home Loughrie and Damon McCracken.

TJ Stoller scored on a wild pitch in the third to give Van Wert a 4-3 lead, but Shawnee tied the game in the fourth. The Cougars regained the lead when Hayden Davis scored in the fifth, but the Indians (8-10, 3-5 WBL) plated four runs in the fifth, including two on errors. Van Wert’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Shaffer’s RBI scored Houg.

Stoller had three hits for Van Wert, while Shaffer, Loughrie and Houg each had two. Shaffer pitched the first three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while a strikeout and two walks. Davis pitched the remaining four innings and allowed eight runs (four earned) on eight hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Van Wert (9-7, 4-4 WBL) will host Wayne Trace on Tuesday.

Softball

Kenton 11 Van Wert 7 (eight innings)

At Jubilee Park, Kenton snapped an 7-7 tie with four runs in the eighth to give the Lady Cats an 11-7 win over Van Wert on Saturday.

The Cougars led 4-0 after two innings. Emma Kennedy doubled in Brenna Bollenbacher in the first, then Jordanne Blythe tripled home Isabella Ricker in the second, and Blythe scored on a grounder by Harlie Mays. A two-out RBI single by Ella Hernandez plated Piper Pierce and rounded out the scoring in the inning.

Kenton scored five runs in the third to take a 5-4 lead but Van Wert answered when Alexis Pangle stole, then Mays drove in Blythe, giving the Cougars a 6-5 lead. Kenton tied the game 6-6 in the 6th, but Blythe scored on a fielder’s choice in the in the sixth. The Lady Cats tied the game 7-7 on an error in the seventh, then added four more runs in the eighth.

Blythe led Van Wert with a pair of hits, three runs scored and an RBI, while Mays finished with two RBIs. Emma West struck out eight Kenton batters over seven innings.

Van Wert will play at Liberty-Benton in the Division II sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.