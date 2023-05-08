Tough rider…

The Village of Convoy Historical Society will present Billy Knoll at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Convoy Opera House. Knoll will share stories about the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, a cross country motorcycle challenge dubbed as the “Toughest Ride for the Toughest Riders on Earth,” 10,000 miles of endurance and determination. He has participated in two challenges and was a finisher in both. He will share stories from the road and present a photo slideshow of his adventures. He and fellow rider Jeremy Buechner have raised awareness and money locally for the Van Wert County Humane Society and FOA- Families of Addicts Van Wert County during both events. Photo submitted