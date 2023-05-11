Arraignment hearings held in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Six people were arraigned during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brittany Pessefall, 26, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and grant theft of a motor vehicle, both fouth degree felonies. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Justin Pegg, 26, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Frank Ross, 54, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and electronic house arrest with curfew and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Adam Grogg, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield set bond at $45,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest with curfew, and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Ryan Jacomet, 24, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Sarah Tewksbury, 38, of Rockford, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of cocaine, a first degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Two people changed their pleas to different charges.

Sabrina Switzer, 24, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to theft from an elderly person in a protected class, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 21.

Conner Jacobs, 18, Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to guilty of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. June 21.

In addition to those hearings, William Dix, 37, of Van Wert was sentenced to 12 months in prison for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, 15 months in prison for assault, a fourth degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently, and he was given credit for 18 days already served.