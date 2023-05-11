5th graders learn about local businesses

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Tuesday was a perfect day for fifth grade students from four local schools – Crestview, Lincolnview, St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parochial School and Van Wert – to get out of the classroom, but still receive educational information.

That happened as more than 250 students met at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to learn about local businesses and career opportunities within Van Wert County through “Let’s Get Down to Business,” an event organized by Career Connections of Van Wert County.

These fifth graders were among the many who spent some of Tuesday learning about local businesses. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Businesses represented at Tuesday’s event included financial institutions, non-profit organizations, manufacturing, law and many others. The interactive event featured various displays and job and learning stations, and it and helped students learn more about such things as basic economic and financial education concepts.

“Students, teachers, parents, and businesses alike all had a great time “Getting Down to Business,” Career Connections Board President Corey Michaud said. “The weather cooperated and our mission was accomplished — students left the day knowing more about the Van Wert community and local businesses, while also gaining a deeper understanding of the financial and economic education basics needed to be a productive member of our community, both personally and professionally. They also left realizing Van Wert County has great employers and careers for them right here at home.”

Over the course of the four hour event, students were able to visit the job stations and hear from local professionals who talked about various career building skills.

A consumer station was set up to give students in attendance a chance to earn “income” and be charged payments to simulate real-life experiences, including childcare and car payments.

At the economic station, students learned about the local economy, area businesses, and Van Wert Works resources. Various businesses were at the final station where students learned more about them through demonstrations and interactive displays.

Students also had the chance to earn tickets at stations to use toward raffle prizes.

The Let’s Get Down to Business event and t-shirts for all students were funded through a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Career Connections of Van Wert County is an agency partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.