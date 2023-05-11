Grants available for local businesses

VW independent staff/submitted information

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provides financial support for eligible projects for businesses owned by underrepresented populations, such as minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities across the state. Eligible companies must have been in operation for at least one year and be able to demonstrate $100,000 in annual revenues but not in excess of $25 million.

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant is a reimbursement-based grant of up to $25,000 in Van Wert County. Companies must engage in JobsOhio targeted industries and business functions. Check here targeted industries: https://www.jobsohio.com/programs-services/inclusion/inclusion-grant

Other qualifications:

Most of your sales must be business-to-business.

Agree to increase W-2 Employees by 10 percent in three years.

Have an investment for which you can cover at least 50 percent of the costs.

Brent Stevens, Executive Director of Van Wert Economic Development, noted he’s excited about this opportunity for smaller underrepresented local businesses.

Anyone with questions or interested in an application, should contact Brent Stevens at the Van Wert Economic Development office by phone at 419.238.2999 or via email, bstevens@vanwerted.com.