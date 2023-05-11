Marsh’s Mullins receives leadership award

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Children’s Alliance is celebrating its 50th anniversary and recently held its annual conference for childcare professionals throughout the State of Ohio. At the conference, they presented the Steve Plottner Award for Leadership in Child Welfare to Kim Mullins, Executive Director of Child and Family Services at the Marsh Foundation.

Formerly known as the Ohio Association of Child Caring Agencies, the Ohio Children’s Alliance is Ohio’s premiere membership organization for community agencies who serve vulnerable children and families.

The Alliance presents the award to a person who demonstrates leadership for children, families and the direct care workforce of the Ohio child welfare system. The award aims to honor an advocate who has made outstanding contributions to the field of residential care or other intensive treatment programs, benefiting Ohio’s high-risk youth.

Pictured are Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Chief Executive Officer for the Ohio Children’s Alliance, Mark Mecum presenting the award to Kim Mullins. Photo submitted

Mullins said she was grateful and honored to receive this award.

“It is difficult to say thank you when I know there are many others deserving of this award though I am so grateful and honored,” she said. “The mission of the Marsh Foundation is to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families. I have the pleasure of working with an amazing group of people whose life goals are wrapped around this mission – they truly inspire me.”

Mullins began her career as a school music teacher. Her life drastically changed when she and her husband decided to move into a group home to work with teenage girls and their families many years ago.

“That experience completely changed my life,” she said. “Since then, I have been amazed by the resilience and self-determination of youth and families when they are inspired by people who care.”

The Marsh Foundation has been working to inspire youth for more than 100 years. Their comprehensive treatment programs span the continuum of care to serve community clients, foster children, group home residents and their families.

Mullins noted she appreciates the Alliance and the continued support that they offer agencies.

“I would like to thank the Alliance for their ongoing support and for the way they advocate for quality services for children and families,” she said. “I would also like to thank my husband David for a lifetime of unwavering support and love.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.